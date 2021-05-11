Dave Bautista has joined the cast of Knives Out 2, with Netflix reportedly securing the rights to the film’s two sequels in a $450m (£319m) deal.

As reported by Deadline, Bautista has signed on to star in the highly anticipated film. Any details about his character, however, are being kept under wraps.

Comic book fans will recognise Bautista from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the DC Universe, with the actor having played Drax the Destroyer and Smallville’s Aldar.

The 52-year-old is set to reprise his role as Drax in two forthcoming Marvel films, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol III.

Before then, Bautista will be seen starring in Netflix’s zombie flick Army of the Dead by Justice League’s Zack Snyder.

In Knives Out 2, the former professional wrestler will join Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, who is reportedly the only returning cast member from the first film.

Craig’s detective character will take on a new mystery with a fresh cast of actors.

Writer-director Rian Johnson is also set to oversee the project with producing partner Ram Bergman.

(NETFLIX © 2021)

The first of the two sequels is scheduled to begin filming on 28 June in Greece.

2019’s Knives Out was a lighthearted murder mystery romp focusing on the death of a wealthy patriarch.

Alongside Craig, the film starred Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, the late Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield and Michael Shannon.