Dave Bautista says ‘every f***ing man needs to be louder about the rights of women’

Dave Bautista has spoken out about the need for men to stand up for women’s rights.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Bautista has previously been outspoken with his political opinions, and has publically championed gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

The 6ft 3in former wrestler was approached on the street and asked how important it was that “men who look like [him] get a lot louder for women”.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with men who look like me,” Bautista responded, per TMZ.

“Every f***ing man needs to be louder about the rights of women.”

He was then asked about fellow wrestler-turned-Hollywood stars John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, both of whom have been said to be less outspoken about their political beliefs.

“I can’t speak for them, but obviously they’re not super outspoken when it comes to things that might make them look... bad.”

A number of high-profile celebrities have spoken out against the recent Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v Wade and has lead to abortion being outlawed in several US states.

Dave Bautista photographed in 2021 (Getty Images)

Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Monica Lewinsky, and Padma Lakshmi were among the first to speak out in condemnation of the verdict.

During his headline set at Glastonbury last week, US rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered a powerful message in support of women’s rights.