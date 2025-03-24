Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Cronenberg has suggested that the controversy over the use of AI in The Brutalist was a smear campaign orchestrated by another Oscar nominated film.

In January, social media backlash erupted after editor Dávid Jancsó revealed AI tools were used in the epic film’s production.

Jancsó said that Respeecher voice cloning software had been used to make Hungarian dialogue spoken by Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones sound more authentic.

At the time the film’s director Brady Corbet spoke out to defend the film and the actors, saying: “Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own.” Brody ultimately won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance, although the film missed out in the Best Picture category.

Speaking at the London Soundtrack Festival, perThe Hollywood Reporter, Cronenberg said: “I must confess, there was a scandal [with] The Brutalist.

“There was a discussion about Adrien Brody… but apparently they used artificial intelligence to improve his accent. I think it was a campaign against The Brutalist by some other Oscar nominees. It’s very much a Harvey Weinstein kind of thing, though he wasn’t around.”

David Cronenberg photographed in Paris in January 2025 ( Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images )

The Canadian director of The Fly and Crash continued: “We mess with actors’ voices all the time.”

Referring to his 1993 film M. Butterfly, Cronenberg said: “In the case of John (Lone), when he was being this character, this singer, I raised the pitch of his voice [to sound more feminine] and when he’s revealed as a man, I lowered to his natural voice. This is just a part of moviemaking.”

In his statement defending The Brutalist at the time the controversy first emerged, the film’s director Corbet said: “Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own. They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents.

“Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed. This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

Corbet concluded his statement by saying: “The Brutalist is a film about human complexity, and every aspect of its creation was driven by human effort, creativity and collaboration. We are incredibly proud of our team and what they’ve accomplished here.”