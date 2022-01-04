Anchorman actor David Koechner arrested over alleged DUI and hit and run, reports say

David Koechner, the comedic actor known for his roles in Anchorman and the US version of The Office, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports say.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Koechner was arrested in Simi Valley, California on Friday afternoon and spent New Year’s Eve at Ventura County Jail. He was released around 5am on Saturday morning, authorities told the news site, and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Koechner is perhaps best known for playing the dimwitted sports reporter Champ Kind in the Anchorman films, as well as the obnoxious sales rep Todd Packer on the TV show The Office.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Koechner for comment.

On Friday, TMZ reported, police received a call regarding an “erratic driver” who had allegedly hit a street sign. After arriving at the scene, officers gave Koechner a sobriety test, which he reportedly failed, and arrested him. His car was also towed.

Casey Nicholson, a public information officer for the Simi Valley Police Department, told E! News that “Koechner was driving into oncoming traffic”.

David Koechner (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Nicholson added: “Our traffic investigations officers responded to the area and determined Mr Koechner had indeed been in a collision, which caused the damage to his vehicle. Ultimately, the officer arrested him for both DUI and hit and run.”

The Independent has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for comment.