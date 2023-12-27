Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Leland, the British writer and director behind shows including Band of Brothers and The Borgias, has died aged 82.

Leland was surrounded by family when he died on Christmas Eve, his longtime agency, Cassaroto Ramsay & Associates announced. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

Following the news, a number of Leland’s friends and former collaborators paid tribute, including actors Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and Tim Roth.

“David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart. I was just out of Drama Centre where David was also an alumni,” Brosnan said in a tribute per Deadline. “It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee. David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him.”

Neeson, who starred in Leland’s The Big Man, also paid tribute, writing: “David was a dream to work with.”

Praising him as a “real collaborator”, Neeson added: “He genuinely loved and admired actors. We formed a close bond. I loved his mischievous sense of humour. You are always in my heart old friend. See you down the road.”

Roth said: “David was there at the very beginning of this crazy adventure. He changed my life, and I love him for it. I’ll keep him with me always.”

David Leland (Getty Images)

Born in 1941 in Cambridge, Leland rose to international fame with his 1987 directorial debut Wish You Were Here, a comedy-drama starring Emily Lloyd. The film – about a woman whose pregnancy by her father’s much older friend causes scandal in her community – won Leland a Bafta for Best Original Screenplay.

He also served as a co-showrunner for Showtimes’ three-season drama The Borgias, and gave Irish actor Brosnan a role in his stage-directed British premiere of Tennessee Williams’ The Red Devil Battery Sign.

Leland is survived by his wife, five children and six grandchildren.

More to follow...