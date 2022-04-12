David Lynch fans ‘lose their minds’ as ‘secret’ film rumoured to debut next month

David Lynch fans have said they are “losing their minds” over rumours the filmmaker has secretly made a project that will debut this year.

The acclaimed director hasn’t made a feature film since Inland Empire back in 2006, although he directed all 18 episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017, as well as a number of short films.

A report in Variety claims that Lynch’s next project is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, citing “two well-informed sources”.

According to the article, the project will take the form of a feature film, and features Laura Dern in an unspecified role, along with other “Lynch regulars”.

Fans shared their excitement about the prospect on social media, with one fan writing: “I am losing my mind.”

“This is like the best news I’ve ever heard,” another person wrote.

“OH YEAH NEW DAVID LYNCH FILM,” someone else wrote. “This has easily become the film I’m excited about the most this year.”

Further details of the rumoured project are still forthcoming. The Cannes line-up is set to be announced officially later this week.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs from 17 May to 28 May 2022.