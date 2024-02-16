Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Tennant has revealed one of the biggest hosting no-nos he gleaned from Jo Koy’s Golden Globes presenting disaster.

The Doctor Who star, 52, will host the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (18 February) from London’s Royal Festival Hall.

When asked if he had any nerves about the forthcoming gig – especially given Koy’s poorly received performance at the January Golden Globes – Tennant explained to Variety that “not being a comic I feel gives me a slight cover”.

“I’m not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I’m just there to hold it all together,” the Scottish actor said ahead of the ceremony.

“And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better,” he added, referring to Koy’s failed joke about pop singer Swift.

During his opening monologue, a nervous Koy attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here,” the comedian quipped.

David Tennant and Jo Koy (Getty Images)

When the camera switched to a close-up of Swift – whose concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was among the nominated works – she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Addressing the heavily criticised moment in later interviews, Koy clarified that his joke was meant to be a dig at the National Football League (NFL) rather than at Swift.

“I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Sunday’s Baftas – officially titled the EE Bafta Film Awards – are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on 10 March.

Among the biggest films in contention include Oppenheimer, The Zone of Interest, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

The 2024 Baftas will broadcast live on Sunday (18 February) on BBC One, beginning at 7pm GMT. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer and BritBox.