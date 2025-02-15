Dazed and Confused home up for sale in Austin — and it’s less than $1 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of Dazed and Confused have an opportunity to buy one of the houses featured in the movie.

Located in the Allendale neighborhood of Austin, Texas the four-bedroom and two-bathroom house has recently hit the housing market for a price of $950,000. The home was originally purchased in 1965 for around $30,000.

The 1993 film Dazed and Confused follows the story of various high schoolers in Texas celebrating their last day of school. The home available for sale belonged to the character Mitch Kramer, a rising freshman who joins the cool group of seniors after they haze him. Kramer was played by Wiley Wiggins in the movie.

“My parents’ home has been a special part of Dazed and Confused history. Richard Linklater went to the city of Austin specifically looking for a house with a straight hallway from the front door to the back to make filming easier, and this home was the perfect fit,” Marjorie Tinnell, one of the listing’s reps said in an interview with The New York Post.

The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms ( YouTube/ Chris Tinnell - Central Texas Homes )

“Our family pictures were even left up during production — so in a way, I can say I was ‘in the movie’ too! It’s a fun piece of Austin’s film legacy, and I love that fans still appreciate it today.”

In addition to the home’s bedrooms and bathrooms, the front shutters and front door were painted to match one of the movie’s scenes where Kramer’s character leaves home to jump in the back of David Wooderson’s — played by Matthew McConaughey — car.

The Austin house also features two office spaces, a dedicated game room, and modern upgrades recently made to the kitchen.

Another one of the listing reps Chris Tinnell specifically highlighted the neighborhood, telling the local Austin Fox station, “Being in Allendale and being between what I call the two D’s, that's downtown and the Domain, it’s in a fantastic location.”

Tinnell also included a line from the movie in the listing video for the house. “You gotta keep livin’, man — L-I-V-I-N ’— and this is the perfect place to do it!” the video’s description read, referencing McConaughey’s classic phrase.

The Dazed and Confused house isn’t the only well-known home that was recently on the housing market. Back in May 2024, the Home Alone house was put up for sale at over $5 million.

The iconic house featured in the 1990 Christmas movie was listed as “sale pending” in December with the Coldwell Banker Realty website, where the house was listed, now reading “sold.”

The mansion’s exterior was used as the McCallister family home in both Home Alone and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the movies, admitted he had thought about buying the house when it hit the market.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I had half a mind to buy it — just for giggles.”

The home, which is 9,000 square feet (836 square meters), was built in 1921 and has four fireplaces, two laundry rooms, two hot tubs, a wet bar, recreation space, a gym, a private cinema room, and an indoor sports court.