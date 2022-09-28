Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds ‘explain’ how Wolverine returns in Deadpool 3
Actors addressed confusion surrounding character’s comeback in funny new video
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed the elephant in the room surrounding Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3.
On Tuesday (27 September), it was revealed that Jackman would reprise the role in a new film set to be released in 2024.
Both Reynolds and Jackman announced the news in a Twitter video, which led to excitement among fans of both characters.
Many, including director James Mangold, questioned how Wolverine could return despite being killed off in 2017 film Logan.
Addressing these queries, Reynolds and Jackman shared a new video on Wednesday (28 September), captioning it: “Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not.”
However, as they start to breakdown how Wolverine will make his comeback in the new film, the sound cuts out and Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” starts playing.
Reynolds and Jackman can be seen animatedly explaining how Wolverine returns – but with the song playing over the dialogue.
In response to the messages questioning Wolverine’s return, many stepped in to point out that the introduction of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) means any character can be brought back at any time.
