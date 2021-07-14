Deadpool has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character appeared alongside Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in a promotional video.

Following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans have questioned if a crossover would take place to allow Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero to join the MCU.

On Tuesday (13 July), the dream was finally realised in a promotional video for Reynolds’ new film Free Guy.

In the clip, Deadpool has his own fictional YouTube channel where he posts reaction videos, and sits down to react to the new film’s trailer.

He is joined on the sofa by Kronan warrior Korg, who first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. Korg is voiced by Taika Waititi, who like Reynolds, also appears in Free Guy.

“We also have a guest reactor this week, Korg, who was not my first choice, but apparently everyone else was too busy over on Disney Plus,” Deadpool joked.

When Waititi’s Free Guy character turned up in the trailer, Deadpool commented: “That’s Taika Waititi,” with Korg replying: “He seems quite nice actually.”

After the trailer ended, Deadpool said: “This looks fun in a ‘last days of Fox fire sale’ kind of way.”

He then asked Korg if he had “any tips on getting into the MCU”, with the warrior responding: “Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream… You’re never going to achieve that dream.”

The video was widely shared on Twitter, where it was liked nearly 180,000 times.

Free Guy is released on 13 August 2021.