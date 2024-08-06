Support truly

Deadpool & Wolverine fans have been left divided over a possible CGI error in the film.

The film, which has become a huge box office hit, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters and Emma Corrin, who has explained why they felt “so bad” when they watched the film in the cinema.

While critics were split on the film, it’s received a rapturous response from cinemagoers since it was released last month.

One moment, though, is drawing criticism from many due to what appears to be an error with the effects. It occurs during a scene where Deadpool slices his blades through Wolverine’s arm – and, by the way the screen glitches when the sword moves through Wolverine’s arm as if it’s not there, it’s being assumed that the moment was missed by Marvel’s CGI team.

“I grimaced at how bad this looked in theatres,” one viewer wrote after the clip went viral on TikTok, with another calling the scene “the worst CGI scene in the movie” and complaining that the characters “moved like videogame characters”. Another called the error “terrible”.

But there are those who believe that the glitch may have been the point as it happens in a scene in which Deadpool makes what he points out is a terrible landing. Some people believe the bad CGI might be a meta attempt to distract from this.

“Anyone else thought it was kinda part of the joke?” one person asked, adding: “How he keeps talking about how his flop is the thing people are truly gonna remember yet everyone is talking about the CGI here.”

Another posted: “I think Wade talks about how horrible it’s gonna look for the audience cause he fell.. pretty sure it’s part of the bit.”

Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ( Marvel Studios )

Others are merely frustrated that there are those highlighting the detail, accusing them of “nitpicking”.

“You people can never be happy with anything,” one angry fan wrote. Another added: “Why do we have to dissect everything so much? It’s getting a little obsessive, isn’t it?”

Deadpool & Wolverine has become a huge success, and is on track to become the highest-grossing film of the year. That title currently belongs to Inside Out 2, making 2024 a bankable year for Disney after a lacklustre showing at the box office in 2023.