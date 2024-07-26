Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rob McElhenney says his brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine was cut.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 47, is credited with having appeared as a TVA Soldier, a member of the time-travel police force introduced in the Disney+ series Loki, in the new film.

However, McElhenney has claimed that his cameo was “mistakenly” cut from the new movie, which is led by his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

On Friday (July 26), the day of the movie’s US release in theaters, McElhenney tweeted: “I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that.”

Alongside a behind-the-scenes picture of McElhenney and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in costume, McElhenney said he had “traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo,” adding: “I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today!”

Months ago, some eagle-eyed Welcome to Wrexham fans spotted McElhenney wearing a T-shirt with the orange TVA logo peaking out from underneath a big jacket during one of the episodes.

His cameo was eventually confirmed on a later episode of the sports docuseries.

One early Deadpool & Wolverine viewer has since reacted to McElhenney’s supposed cameo, tweeting: “The real reason I’m hating on Deadpool & Wolverine is because Rob McElhenney didn’t get a bigger cameo.”

When asked where in the movie McElhenney appeared, they said: “Opening scene I think.”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is out in theaters now ( © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL. )

During a recent appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, Reynolds revealed the “horrible” original idea he had for Deadpool & Wolverine.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad,” he explained. “I even had one of the posters made. It was about two guys who were sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop.”

Reynolds revealed the tagline for the movie was: “Two cops, one brain, all balls.”

“It was meant to be kind of, like, horrible,” the Free Guy star said of the fake movie. “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine left The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey unimpressed.

She wrote that it was a “tedious and annoying corporate merger of a film,” in her two-star review of the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters now.