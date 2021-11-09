Dean Stockwell death: David Lynch leads tributes to Quantum Leap actor

Dean Stockwell, an actor best known for his role in TV series Quantum Leap died on Sunday (7 November) aged 85.

A representative for the actor says he died in his sleep of natural causes.

As well as Quantum Leap, Stockwell is known for his roles in two David Lynch movies – Blue Velvet and Dune. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his performance in Married to the Mob.

Born in 1936, Stockwell began his career as a child actor but would be best regarded for his work in the 1970s and 1980s, which saw him collaborate with directors such as William Friedkin, Wim Wenders and Tony Scott.

Later in his career, Stockwell was highly thought of for his performance in sci-fi TV show, Battlestar Gallactica. He retired from acting in 2015 following a stroke.

In a video posted to YouTube, Lynch said: “In honor of the great Dean Stockwell, I’d like to recommend today “Honky Tonk, Part 1” by Bill Doggett. This afternoon it’ll be going up to only 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18 Celsius and it’s gonna be cloudy for sure till this afternoon. This afternoon there will be clouds but also a chance for blue skies and golden sunshine along the way. Everyone have a great day.”

Stockwell’s Quantum Leap co-star, Scott Bakula, also said in a statement: “I loved him dearly and was honored to know him. He made me a better human being.”

Actor Russ Tamblyn also paid tribute to Stockwell on Twitter: “My oldest friend. A godfather-figure to my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The Boy with Green Hair, stayed close til his last breath. Rest easy now, brother. Give Dennis a hug from me when you see him on the other side.”

Alex Winter also wrote on social media: “Dean Stockwell was one of the greatest actors of his generation. Less showboaty and affected than many of his more famous contemporaries, but often more nuanced and interesting. I wanted him badly for my Showbiz Kids doc but he politely refused, he was done with the camera.”

Former co-star Edward James Olmos also tweeted: “A true giant of a human being has passed. I was so fortunate to have worked with him on Miami Vice and Battlestar. I will cherish the years we spent together He was a gift to all who truly knew him.”