Actor and wrestler Deanna Booher has died aged 73.

Booher, who wrestled under the name Matilda the Hun, died on Friday (7 January), with her death confirmed by the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) on Sunday (9 January).

While no cause of death was given, she had ​​used a motorised wheelchair since 2017 due to spinal injuries stemming from wrestling and had suffered from lupus and nerve damage.

In a statement, the WWE said: “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as ‘Matilda The Hun’ and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73.

“Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing.”

Booher was best known for her work with the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s, the wrestling group going on to inspire the Netflix TV show Glow.

She initially competed as the masked Queen Kong before changing to Matilda the Hun.

After leaving wrestling, Booher worked as a stunt performer and an actor.

Her most notable role was in the Mel Brooks comedy Spaceballs, which starred Bill Pullman, John Candy and Joan Rivers.

She also had guest roles on TV shows such as Married… with Children, Mama’s Family and Night Court, as well as appearing in the music video for Aerosmith’s song “Love in an Elevator”.