The first trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation has been unveiled, with Ben Platt reprising his role as the titular character.

As a Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen swept the 2017 Tonys, taking Best Musical and earning Platt the trophy for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky (the novelist, screenwriter, and film director behind The Perks of Being a Wallflower), the film follows the same plot as the stage version, with Platt starring as Evan Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety disorder.

As reflected in the trailer, the events in the movie kick off when Hansen is instructed by his therapist to write a letter to himself. Hansen’s classmate Connor is then found having died by suicide with Hansen’s letter on him – meaning Connor's parents mistakenly conclude that the letter was written by Connor as a final note.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, prominently features “You Will Be Found”, one of the breakout titles from the original musical, with Platt singing its lead vocals.

Dear Evan Hansen is currently scheduled for release on 24 September 2021 in the US and 22 October 2021 in the UK.

In addition to Platt, the film stars Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database – Hub of Hope – allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area.

In the US, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800 273 8255 or chat online for help.