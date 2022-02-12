Death on the Nile will not be released in two Middle-Eastern countries due to Gal Gadot’s connection to the Israel Defence Forces.

The Israeli actor stars in Kenneth Branagh’s much-delayed Agatha Christie adaptation alongside Armie Hammer and Russell Brand.

Death on the Nile was released globally on Friday (11 January).

However, the film will not be released in Lebanon and Kuwait as a protest against Gadot’s past support of the IDF, Deadline has confirmed. It was released elsewhere in the Middle East over the weekend.

The Independent has contacted Gadot’s representatives for comment.

According to The Daily Mail, Death on the Nile was banned in Kuwait following protests on social media over Gadot’s role.

The actor served two years in the Israeli army and famously expressed support for Israeli forces as the country led a military offensive against Gaza in 2014.

Last year, she disabled comments on a tweet calling for unity amid a period of intense conflict between Israel and Palestine, which many followers had interpreted as pro-Israel propaganda.

In 2017, Gadot’s Wonder Woman was officially banned in Lebanon and Qatar due to her involvement with the IDF.

Lebanon also blocked the release of its sequel Wonder Woman 1984.