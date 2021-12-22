The new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery film Death on the Nile has scrubbed out much of Armie Hammer’s involvement in the film.

Hammer, who denied allegations of rape and abuse earlier this year, featured prominently in the first trailer, which came out in August 2020 and had advertised the film for release in October that year.

Since the release of the original trailer, Death on the Nile’s premiere has repeatedly been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the reports surrounding Hammer, who stars in the film alongside Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.

Now, the premiere date of 11 February 2022 has been confirmed and a new trailer, featuring a lot less of Hammer, has been unveiled.

In the new clip, above, Hammer can be seen twirling Gadot, who plays his character’s wife, in his arms. He is also seen angrily uttering the line: “You are mad.”

The original trailer included many more shots of Hammer, including intimate scenes between the actor and his co-stars Emma Mackey and Gadot. Watch it below.

✕ Original 'Death on the Nile' trailer

The Independent has contacted Hammer’s lawyer for comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios decided against replacing the actor with a different star or using digital technology to edit him out of the film.

Almost a year ago, multiple women accused Hammer of emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion. In April, a woman accused Hammer of rape.

Hammer denied the allegations, but was dropped by his agents at William Morris and withdrew from a number of projects, including the Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding and The Godfather TV series.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In June this year, Hammer reportedly checked into a treatment centre in Florida, where he was seeking help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.