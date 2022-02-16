Indian actor Deep Sidhu has died in a road accident at the age of 37.

The actor, who is from India’s northern Punjab state, had courted controversy for his role in the widespread protests against unpopular farm laws that took place across India last year.

The Rang Punjab actor had been arrested after being accused of leading a group of protesters in storming Delhi’s iconic Red Fort using tractors on 26 January last year. The protesters had clashed with police on the fringes of a peaceful farmer rally.

Sidhu was travelling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses Delhi when the accident occurred.

A video from the site showed a white Mahindra Scorpio – which Sidhu was driving – smashed into the rear of a trailer truck following the crash at approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday (15 February).

The actor was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead when brought in.

“Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A woman accompanying him has been admitted to the hospital with some injuries,” said police inspector Jaspal Singh.

“An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident is underway,” he added.

Deep Sidhu courted controversy when widespread protests against unpopular farm laws had taken place last year (AFP via Getty Images)

Sidhu was last year named by police as being part of a splinter group of protesters who had broken away from the primary tractor march through Delhi on Republic Day. The protesters had veered off a route agreed with police and headed towards the centre of the city, where an official commemorative event was taking place.

Police had subsequently launched a manhunt to locate Sidhu which lasted two weeks.

Sidhu was eventually arrested in neighbouring Haryana state, about 100km from Delhi.

Police had announced a Rs 100,000 (£1,000) reward for information about Sidhu and three others wanted in relation to the protests and said the actor and activist had kept changing his location to avoid being caught.

Sidhu was in jail for over two months before being granted bail.

Several public personalities paid tribute to Sidhu on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after news of his death emerged.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit S Channi wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist [Deep Sidhu].

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans.”

During his career, Sidhu worked on many Punjabi-language films.

He started his film career with the Punjabi film Ramta Jogi , produced by actor Dharmendra.