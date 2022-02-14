The first trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s erotic psychological thriller Deep Water has been released, after months of uncertainty about the film’s distribution.

Deep Water, which will go straight to streaming in March after being pulled from Disney’s release schedule, is based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel.

It stars Affleck and de Armas as a married couple, Vic and Melinda Van Allen. Melinda has affairs with numerous lovers, but when they start going missing, Vic becomes a murder suspect.

In the trailer, which warns that “the love story is never the whole story”, de Armas and Affleck are shown sitting under a tree.

De Armas, who appears to be pleasuring Affleck in the scene, asks: “Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me? There’s something wrong with me.” To which he replies: “There’s something wrong with me, too.”

Deep Water will be released on Hulu in the US and on Amazon Prime in the UK on 18 March.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in ‘Deep Water’ (Hulu/Amazon)

Affleck and de Armas were dating during the making of the movie, but they are no longer together. Affleck has since reunited with his former girlfriend, the singer and actor Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez recently opened up about her experiences dating Affleck – both in the Noughties and now. She said that, the first time they dated, their relationship was “destroyed from the inside out”.