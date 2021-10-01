New footage of Demi Lovato’s UFO docuseries shows the musician singing their 2011 hit “Skyscraper” in an attempt to communicate with aliens.

Lovato has released a new documentary series, titled Unidentified, in which the singer explores the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

In a new clip from the Peacock series, the Disney alum is filmed in night-vision attempting to make contact with aliens.

“I feel like singing something emotional,” says Lovato before proceeding to sing the lyrics to their 2011 hit song “Skyscraper”.

After the 29-year-old stops singing, a device presumably meant to detect extraterrestrial activity makes a noise.

One of the other people in the room gestures to the device and jokes: “Standing ovation.”

Lovato shared the short video on Twitter accompanied by the caption: “What’s better than a standing ovation from ETs? I’ll wait…”

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their confusion at the clip, which has received more than 7,200 likes.

“They can sing but I just feel cringe,” wrote one user. Another added: “They’re pretty but the cringe omg.”

A third person wrote: “I have a lot of questions…”

Unidentified comprises four episodes that follow Lovato, their sister Dallas and their skeptical friend Matthew Scott Montgomery as they meet alleged alien abductees and investigate recent eyewitness accounts.

The trio also look into secret government reports on the subject of UFOs and possible alien sightings.

Unidentified premiered on the US network Peacock on Thursday (30 September). Details of a UK release are yet to be announced.