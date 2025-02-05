Demi Moore gives verdict on Ghost after watching film for first time in 30 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore has given her verdict on the supernatural romance that helped secure her spot in Hollywood history.

The 62-year-old is currently enjoying the greatest critical acclaim of her career following her Oscar-nominated performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance.

But before that, she has revealed she was referred to as a “popcorn actress”, who was only good for selling films and not for her acting within them.

Ghost was one such example. Released in 1990, Moore played Molly Jensen, whose lover Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) protects her from beyond the grave.

The actor, who was once the highest-paid in the world, admitted she hadn’t seen the film in over 30 years in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Just recently, I realised that my youngest daughter and her fiancé had never seen Ghost,” she explained.

Last month, Moore’s daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, announced she was engaged to musician Justice Acee.

“They put it on and they were like ‘You’ve got to watch it,’ I said there’s no way but I realised I have not seen it in thirty-something years.

( Jimmy Kimmel Live )

“I gave way and watched the second half and I was like, ‘Oh, I did ok, I was actually pretty good.’”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Moore said her family’s reaction was emotional as they were moved at seeing their mother in the film.

“They were all weeping,” she said. “They were moved. And they said I was cute, that was the other thing they said, ‘Oh you were so cute!’”

Moore, who grew up in Roswell, New Mexico, was catapulted to fame first as a soap star on General Hospital in 1982 and then in a string of films alongside the 1980s “Brat Pack,” including St Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night..., opposite Rob Lowe.

By 1990 she had established herself as one of the most bankable stars in the movie business thanks to her role in supernatural romance Ghost, the highest-grossing film of the year.

Her hot streak continued with A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure, and in 1996 she became the highest-paid actress in film history when she received an unprecedented $12.5 million paycheck to star in the crime comedy Striptease.