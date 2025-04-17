Demi Moore reveals she predicted Oscars loss moments before it happened

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore has said that she predicted losing an Oscar to Mickey Madison before the result was announced.

The 62-year-old actor was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her career-best performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance, but it was ultimately Madison’s turn in Sean Baker’s Anora that won the category.

In an interview with Time magazine, Moore said that she turned to her manager and guessed the outcome of the awards category moments before it was revealed by Emma Stone during the ceremony.

“I leaned over and whispered to my manager, ‘I think it’s going to Mikey,’” Moore said. “I don’t know why I knew, but I did. I was so centred and calm. I didn’t feel gutted. I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold.”

Besides the award for Best Actress, Anora took home Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director (for Sean Baker), Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay.

Moore was considered a frontrunner for the Best Actress gong, after picking up trophies at the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

After Madison scooped the award, one user claimed on X/Twitter that the scenario was “basically the plot of The Substance”, in which Moore plays an aging star who attempts to regain her youth.

open image in gallery Demi Moore has said she predicted losing the Best Actress Oscar to Mikey Madison ( Getty / ABC )

Following the social media backlash, Moore shared a heartfelt message to Madison the day after the Academy Awards.

“As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey,” she wrote. “It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light… And a huge congratulations to Mikey Madison — can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Moore was visibly surprised after her Golden Globes win in January, calling it “the first thing” she has ever won during her 45-year career in the acting industry.

open image in gallery Moore reacting to Madison's Best Actress Oscar win ( Clip Courtesy of A.M.P.A.S. )

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have.

“That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that,” the actor, who’s currently filming the second season of the drama series Landman, said.

Moore admitted she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance found its way to her.

“The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” she said.