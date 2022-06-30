Denise Richards says filming Wild Things’ infamous swimming pool scene was ‘terrifying’
The actor was looking back at the racy 1998 neo-noir film in which she co-starred with Neve Campbell
Denise Richards has said that filming Wild Things’ infamous pool scene was “terrifying”.
The actor starred in the 1998 neo-noir film with Neve Campbell and in one scene kisses her co-star while both are in a swimming pool.
Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Richards has said that she was “extremely nervous” ahead of shooting. “It was terrifying,” she commented. “It was the first time I had filmed anything like that, so I was obviously extremely nervous.”
She added: “There are a couple of scenes that are very risque. There’s a lot of choreography of figuring out who’s going where, so it’s not as sexy as people think.”
When asked if she could “still look Neve Campbell in the eye”, Richards responded: “Of course, yes! I’m sure people must think that behind the scenes it’s very exciting, but it’s not. But I’m glad it comes off that sexy in the movie.”
Richards had previously revealed that she had asked her young daughters not to watch the film’s more explicit scenes. The erotic thriller gained notoriety upon its release for featuring several sex scenes, which were more explicit than is typically seen in mainstream Hollywood films.
“I definitely did not give them a copy,” she said. “I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this’, because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked.”
Earlier this month Richards showed support for her daughter, Sami Sheen, following criticism over the 18-year-old’s decision to join OnlyFans.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies