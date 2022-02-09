Denzel Washington has broken his own record for being the most-nominated Black actor in the history of the Academy Awards.

On Tuesday (8 February), the 67-year-old actor bagged his 10th Oscar nomination for his role as Macbeth in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The Shakespeare adaptation follows the storyline of a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland.

It co-stars Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth.

With 10 nominations now under his belt, Washington continues his streak for holding the most Oscar nods of any Black actor.

In the past, Washington has been nominated for his work in 2017’s Roman J Israel, Esq, 2001’s Training Day, 2012’s Flight, and 2016’s Fences.

He has previously won in the Best Actor category (for the 1989 film Glory) and for Best Supporting Actor (for 1987’s Cry Freedom).

This year, he will go up against Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, and Will Smith.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave The Tragedy of Macbeth a four-star review, writing: “If there’s anything radical about The Tragedy of Macbeth, it’s in the choice of leads.

“Coen has not only surrounded his leads with steady, tempered performances – from Corey Hawkins as Macduff to Bertie Carvel as Banquo – but has directed both Washington and McDormand to take a wearier, more cool-headed approach.”

You can film the full list of 2022 Oscars nominations here. The award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre on 27 March.