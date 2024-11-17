Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Denzel Washington has spoken out against American politics, warning people that they are being “manipulated” by both sides of the political spectrum.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times for Gladiator 2 – in which Washington stars alongside Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal – the interviewer quoted a line from the movie, saying: “Empires fall, so do emperors.”

“You know, it’s so easy to stand outside America and say this and that,” the 69-year-old actor responded. “Turn around, you know? Pick a country. Any one.”

“But listen,” he continued. “It’s all politics. All promises unkept. And now with the information age the way it is – if anything – left, right, whatever had better learn how to use those tools to manipulate the people.”

He went on to cite a line from his debut movie, 1985’s Carbon Copy: “‘Power to the people? Yeah, they had it once – it was called the Stone Age.’”

“We’re all slaves to information now. We really are. We’re all slaves,” The Equalizer alum claimed. “So whatever you feel about the leaders, like this guy’s crazy or the other one is sane, you’d better realize you’re being manipulated by both sides. Period. So go to the movies.”

Washington’s performance as former slave-turned-devious slave dealer Macrinus in the belated Ridley Scott sequel has been lauded by critics, who are predicting the two-time Oscar winner could be a shoo-in for his third Academy Award.

Out in theaters now, Gladiator II picks up after the events of the 2000 original, which featured Russell Crowe as Roman soldier Maximus and Joaquin Phoenix as his betrayer Commodus. Starring Paul Mescal as a grown Lucius, the son of Crowe’s slain Maximus, the new film follows his journey to reclaim Rome and restore it to its former glory.

Gladiator II has already debuted to an estimated $87m at the international box office, making it the biggest overseas opening for any Scott film.

Last week, Washington made headlines over claims that he is set to retire after making his next five films, which include Black Panther 3.

“I am playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film,” said Washington. “After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire,” he said on an episode of Australia’s Today show.

Washington has since set the record straight on the future of his career, telling BuzzFeed: “I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement. I said that it has to be a level of interest for me.

“I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out. It’s very difficult. I may have used the word ‘retire’... but I look at life in three sections – you learn, you earn and you return. I’m in the return part of life.”