Diane Keaton sparks confusion with ‘bizarre’ singing tribute to Mel Gibson and Jude Law

Diane Keaton has left her fans confused after posting a “bizarre” singing tribute to “good men” she has worked with, including Mel Gibson, Jude Law and Jack Nicholson.

The Annie Hall star posted to her Instagram a video collage of black-and-white portraits of male actors. Among the stars included in the montage, which is soundtracked by Keaton singing Rosemary Clooney’s “You’ll Never Know”, are Michael Douglas, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Morgan Freeman and Richard Gere.

“These are the best men, the most wonderful actors I’ve worked with,” Keaton is heard expressing at the end of her serenade. “And there’s more!”

The video has raised some eyebrows, however.

“This Diane Keaton Instagram is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen,” tweeted journalist Carrie Wittmer.

Others also pointed out some notable omissions, particularly when Keaton included the controversial Gibson over co-stars including Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

“Definitely not Mel Gibson though….missing Pacino and De Niro!!!” wrote one person.

“Mel Gibson? Really?” added another fan. “He’s said some pretty disgusting and hurtful things. You might want to rethink that one.”

Gibson has apologised for making antisemitic remarks during a drunken arrest in 2006, but has denied claims by actor Winona Ryder that he made antisemitic comments towards her at an event in the Nineties. Gibson said the allegations were “100 per cent untrue”.

Gibson was also widely criticised after being videoed saluting Donald Trump at a boxing match in July.

Keaton’s fans also noticed that absent from the video was her best-known collaborator and former boyfriend Woody Allen, who has denied allegations by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, Keaton addressed the allegations against Allen: “I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend.”