Diane Keaton has defended her work with controversial filmmaker Woody Allen, saying she is “proud beyond measure” of their collaborations.

Allen and Keaton starred together in a number of films such as Play it Again Sam (1972), Sleeper (1973), Love and Death (1975), Annie Hall (1977), Manhattan (1979), Radio Days (1987), and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993).

For her role in Annie Hall, Keaton was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actor.

In recent years, sexual abuse allegations levelled against Allen by his adpotive daughter Dylan Farrow – which have been strenuously denied by Allen – have prompted many figures across the entertainment industry to disavow Allen and stop working with him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton was asked if she felt the allegations against Woody Allen “or his other controversies” had “overshadowed the work [they] did together”.

“No, not at all,” Keaton replied. “No. I’m proud. I’m proud beyond measure.”

Asked to reflect on her entirer career and select one film that still “stuck” with her, Keaton selected her first collaboration with Allen, Play it Again, Sam.

“The first Woody Allen movie,” she said. “That’s it.

“I was in it, I had lines. I was just totally surprised by that.”

Woody Allen’s 1992 sexual assault allegations are at the centre of the recent HBO docuseries ‘Allen v Farrow’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Keaton was also asked whether her long repeat collaborations with artists such as Allen, Nancy Meyers, and Goldie Hawn was down to a “love-at-first-sight” feeling.

“No, it’s anxiety,” she responded. “You’re worried. If it’s the director or somebody who you’re acting with who’s amazing, it’s worrying. ‘How will this match that …? Can I do …? What am I …? Oh, dear.’

“You just worry quite a bit until it gets easier. I’m sure that most everybody has felt that way. With Goldie and Bette [Midler], on that one particular movie [The First Wives Club], that was interesting, and I remember feeling always kind of anxious and a little worried on that one.”

