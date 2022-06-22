Dick Van Dyke was seen interacting with fans during an outing in Malibu, California last week, remarking that he was “glad” to be up and about.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is 96 years old.

Van Dyke was seen running errands on Thursday 16 June, then driving his car home after leaving a lunch date with friends.

“I’m just glad to still be here,” he said, per the New York Post.

Back in 2019, the Mary Poppins star said that he still frequented the gym three times a week, despite his advanced age.

“I’ve always been an exerciser and still am … I get in the pool and exercise,” he said, in an interview with Closer Weekly.

“At my age, they say to keep moving. Put me on solid ground and I’ll start tapping,” he added, in reference to his famous dancing style.

Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on 21 May 2021 (Getty Images)

While Van Dyke has mostly taken a step back from acting in recent years, he has continued to appear in occasional projects across film and TV.

Most recently, Van Dyke had a vocal role in the Jim Carrey Showtime drama Kidding.

In 2018, he made a cameo in the Disney musical Mary Poppins Returns, a follow-up to the popular 1964 musical starring himself and Julie Andrews.