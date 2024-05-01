Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Minnie Driver has called out DJ and music producer Diplo for his terrible surfing etiquette.

The Good Will Hunting actor, who recently shared candid details from behind-the-scenes of 1997 film Hard Rain, is a keen surfer, and is regularly seen engaging in the activity in Malibu, California.

However, there is one celebrity she is not happy to see in the water – and she has criticised his behaviour during a new podcast interview.

Driver was a guest on Table Manners and, when asked by co-host Jessie Ware if she has seen any other famous people while surfing, said she wanted to “name and shame” Diplo, 45, for “disrespectfully” ignoring safety protocols while surfing.

“First of all, I need to tell you what dropping in on someone is,” Driver, 54, said, adding: “In the water, there is an etiquette when you surf that people follow, and it is largely for safety, and it’s also because of respect. It’s just how s*** works.”

She explained: “What happens when you paddle out, first of all, you don’t take the first wave that comes because you’ve just paddled out, you let it cycle through the people that are already there. So here’s the deal.”

Driver said that if there’s someone ahead of you to your left waiting to ride a wave, “you have to wait” and let them take their turn – but if you race ahead and go around the person, “it’s a really s***ty thing to do” as “bad things happen in the water when people do that”.

Minnie Driver is not happy with music producer Diplo ( Getty Images )

Here, the actor set her sights on Diplo, revealing that the DJ “does not” wait his turn.

“Diplo dropped in on me last summer so many times on his stupid foam board,” she told Ware. “He was out with a mate of mine so I wasn’t allowed to say, ‘Would you stop it and have some respect? Also, you can’t surf.’ I was so annoyed.

She continued: “It’s also like, if you’re gonna come to Malibu and like, buy your big house, and suddenly consider yourself a surfer, and paddle out, and piss off the people that have lived there for years, you’re gonna get outed on a podcast. I’d rather shame him than go and do what he did.

Diplo has been called out for his ‘disrespectful’ surfing etiquette ( Getty Images for Malibu Triathlo )

Diplo – born Thomas Wesley Pentz – is the co-creator and lead member of Major Lazer, and frequently collaborates with Sia, Labrint, Skrillex and Mark Ronson. The Independent has contacted the music producer for comment.

Driver recently revealed what she’d tell her younger self after being left “heartbroken” by Matt Damon. Driver and Damon met while playing love interests in Good Will Hunting, and dated from 1997 to 1998.

However, Damon publicly announced his break-up from Driver without consulting her– something she described as “fantastically inappropriate”.

Driver hosts her own podcast, titled Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver, and will appear in Starz TV series The Serpent Queen later this year.