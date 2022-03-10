Pixar employees have accused Disney of censoring same-sex affection in its films.

In an open letter signed by the animation studio’s LGTBQIA+ employees and allies, they claim that Disney corporate executives have cut out numerous scenes exhibiting same-sex affection from their films.

The letter, obtained by Variety, stated: “Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

The allegation is part of a broader response to the memo Disney CEO Bob Chapek released on Monday (7 March) to employees company-wide regarding Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Chapek wrote in the memo that the “biggest impact” Disney can make “in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce”.

However, Chapek’s message seems to contradict the experiences expressed in the letter.

“We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,” the letter reads.

“Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it.”

Turning Red film (Pixar / Disney Plus)

The letter also calls on Disney to “immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the “Don’t Say Gay” bill”.

The Independent has reached out to Chapek for comment.

Pixar has only ever incorporated a handful of LGBTQ characters in its feature films. Notably, in 2020’s Onward, in which the main character Specter (portrayed by Lena Waithe) makes a reference to her girlfriend.

That same year, the studio released its short film Out, about a closeted gay man’s struggle to come out to his parents.

Pixar’s latest animated film, Turning Red, premieres on Disney Plus on 11 March.