Victoria Alonso claims she was fired by Disney after ‘refusing’ to make ‘reprehensible’ Marvel movie edit
’Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticise Disney, was silenced,’ her attorney said
Disney has been embroiled in controversy after firing a producer who helped steer the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for more than two decades.
Last week, it was reported that the studio had cut ties with Victoria Alonso due to an “indisputable breach of contract”, following her work on Amazon’s Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985.
However, Alonso, via her attorney Patty Glaser, has denied this, instead saying she was fired after Marvel asked her “to do something she believed was reprehensible”.
“Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticise Disney, was silenced,” Glaser said.
The request was reportedly to do with the release of Marvel’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been reported that Marvel bosses allegedly wanted an editor to blur a shop window that had rainbow decorations, as well as the word “Pride”, for its release in Kuwait, a country with anti-LGBTQ laws.
Alonso, who was overseeing the film’s post-production visual effects, is claimed to have refused to make the edit. Allegedly, Marvel made the change using an outside contributor instead.
The Independent has contacted Disney and Alonso for further comment.
Last year, Alonso was vocal during Disney’s dispute with Floriday over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, urging former CEO, Bob Chapek, to voice his opposition after employees staged a walkout.
“I ask you again Mr Chapek, please respect if we’re selling family, take a stand against all of these crazy outdated laws,” she said during the GLAAD media awards, adding: “Take a stand for the family.”
Alonso started at Marvel in 2006, co-producing Iron Man. Through her association with Marvel, she has become one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives.