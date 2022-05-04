National Trust is currently considering moving a memorial for Harry Potter character Dobby amid concerns for the location’s infrastructure.

A “grave” marks the spot where the character’s death was filmed, above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire.

Along with makeshift headstones marking the beloved elf’s “resting place”, socks have also been left as a tribute.

In the magical book and film series, elves are granted freedom only when given an item of clothing. Dobby was freed in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when he was accidentally given a sock by his master, Lucius Malfoy.

Now, National Trust, the organisation that manages the visitor hotspot, has published a survey asking for opinions on the future of the location.

“Over the past few years we have seen an increase in visitors wanting to experience all that Freshwater West has to offer, including its beautiful beach,” a statement reads.

“We love welcoming people to the site, but the increase in numbers does mean its facilities and infrastructure are under even more pressure. We want visitors to have an enjoyable, safe experience while ensuring this special landscape is looked after for future generations.”

Dobby’s grave at Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire (The Independent)

Dobby’s grave at Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire (The Independent)

A proposed option for the character’s gravesite is “relocate the memorial to a suitable publicly accessible location”.

Some fans have taken issue with the prospect of the memorial being moved or taken down.

“Noooooo leave it be, it’s lovely and it’s not doing any harm,” wrote one supporter on social media. “Removing it is pointless, people will still visit there, leave Dobby rest in peace!”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“You can't just move a memorial at your whim!” protested another fan, to which a Twitter onlooker replied: “You don’t know that it’s not actually a grave? Don’t you?”

Elsewhere, others encouraged letting the memorial stay where it is, writing: “Let it be, it does no harm.”