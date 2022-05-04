Tribute to Harry Potter elf Dobby may be moved after fans leave socks and messages
Fans have expressed upset after the future of the fictional elf’s ‘grave’ is called into question
National Trust is currently considering moving a memorial for Harry Potter character Dobby amid concerns for the location’s infrastructure.
A “grave” marks the spot where the character’s death was filmed, above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire.
Along with makeshift headstones marking the beloved elf’s “resting place”, socks have also been left as a tribute.
In the magical book and film series, elves are granted freedom only when given an item of clothing. Dobby was freed in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when he was accidentally given a sock by his master, Lucius Malfoy.
Now, National Trust, the organisation that manages the visitor hotspot, has published a survey asking for opinions on the future of the location.
“Over the past few years we have seen an increase in visitors wanting to experience all that Freshwater West has to offer, including its beautiful beach,” a statement reads.
“We love welcoming people to the site, but the increase in numbers does mean its facilities and infrastructure are under even more pressure. We want visitors to have an enjoyable, safe experience while ensuring this special landscape is looked after for future generations.”
A proposed option for the character’s gravesite is “relocate the memorial to a suitable publicly accessible location”.
Some fans have taken issue with the prospect of the memorial being moved or taken down.
“Noooooo leave it be, it’s lovely and it’s not doing any harm,” wrote one supporter on social media. “Removing it is pointless, people will still visit there, leave Dobby rest in peace!”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
“You can't just move a memorial at your whim!” protested another fan, to which a Twitter onlooker replied: “You don’t know that it’s not actually a grave? Don’t you?”
Elsewhere, others encouraged letting the memorial stay where it is, writing: “Let it be, it does no harm.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies