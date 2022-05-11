Doctor Sleep: Netflix viewers hail ‘masterful’ horror as film rises to No 1 in rankings
2019 horror film was recently added to Netflix’s UK catalogue
Netflix viewers have shared praise for the 2019 horror film Doctor Sleep after it made its way to the top of the streaming service’s rankings.
The film is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 novel of the same name, and a sequel to the horror classic The Shining.
In it, Ewan McGregor stars as an older version of Danny Torrence, the child from The Shining, while Rebecca Ferguson plays the supernatural villain Rose the Hat.
Doctor Sleep currently sits in the No 1 spot on Netflix’s film and TV rankings in the UK, pipping films such as Hairspray and Gods of Egypt to the post.
Viewers shared their thoughts about the film on social media, with many effusively praising the horror sequel.
“Deffo need an hour of praying in advanced tongues after watching Dr. Sleep on Netflix,” one viewer wrote.
“Been a big fan of [writer-director] Mike Flanagan and watched Doctor Sleep on Netflix. It is really good. He has sort of mastered the art of horror,” opined another.
“Thank god for Doctor Sleep being on Netflix time to feed my shinning addiction,” someone else wrote.
“PSA if for some inexplicable reason you haven’t watched Doctor Sleep yet, it’s now on Netflix UK. You’re welcome. Enjoy your new fav film everyone.”
Doctor Sleep is available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies