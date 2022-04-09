Marvel Comics writer Joe Casey has condemned an “insulting” offer of payment from Marvel Studios for using a character he created in a forthcoming film.

Casey created the character America Chavez alongside artist Nick Dragotta for the 2011 comic book Vengence #1.

America Chavez has subsequently gone on to feature in Marvel’s animated TV specials, video games and board games, and will appear in the forthcoming MCU blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The writer acknowledged that Marvel owned all rights to use of the character, but claimed they offered him a “pittance” when it was revealed that the character would feature in Doctor Strange 2.

“The fact is Marvel owns America Chavez. That’s not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel has not responded to Casey’s remarks at the time of writing. The Independent has contacted the company for comment.

“Marvel has paid me nothing for America Chavez, not only for appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, but in numerous animated TV episodes, for the numerous action figures they’ve made of her, for video games she’s appeared in,” said Casey. “They seem to be fine with that.”

“For me, it’s not about money. It’s not even about the respect,” Casey continued. “I would never expect to be respected by a corporation.

Xochitl Gomez is set to play America Chavez in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Getty Images)

“If I’m in a position where I can afford not to take their insult of an offer, and be able to talk about it, maybe the next guy – where that kind of money could change their life – would get a fair shot of receiving that money.”

In Doctor Strange 2, America Chavez, a teenage girl from another universe with the ability to travel between dimensions, is played by Xochitl Gomez.

“I’m a happy guy,” Casey added. “I’m not disgruntled. I’m not bitter. Because I know this is how this goes. I also know, this is how you change things, by talking about it.”