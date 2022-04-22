Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness banned in Saudi Arabia
Decision is said to be related to the inclusion of an LGBT+ character
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia.
The film, a sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch-starring hit Doctor Strange, is set to arrive in cinemas across the world next month.
However, rumours began circulating online earlier on Friday (22 April) that Multiverse of Madness would not be released in Saudi Arabia.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the rumours, with the decision reportedly linked to the inclusion of an LGBT+ character.
Multiverse of Madness will feature the character of America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez). In the comics, Chavez is gay, something that is expected to be carried over in the film.
Saudi Arabia is one of several countries in the region in which homosexuality is illegal. Many films which include references to LGBT+ issues or themes are subject to censorship, or else completely denied a release.
Advance tickets to Multiverse of Madness are no longer available to purchase on the websites of cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.
However, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, tickets to the film are still available to purchase in the United Arab Emirates.
Last year, Chloe Zhao’s Marvel film Eternals was also banned from release in Saudi Arabia, due to its depiction of a same-sex relationship.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in cinemas in the UK on 5 May.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies