Benedict Cumberbatch has shared his initial concerns about Doctor Strange 2 during a new interview.

The actor, who can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, was discussing the Marvel sequel during an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast.

Maron raised the subject of the new film, which is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, asking Cumberbatch: “So, Doctor Strange 2 is your movie?”

Cumberbatch replied: “Yeah. Well... yeah that’s part of the problem. There’s a lot of stuff going on in it. It’s like, do I have a character arc in this? Is it working?”

He then walked back the concern, telling Maron: “No, there’s great stuff for me to do. It’s very busy. It’s called The Multiverse of Madness, and it’s bonkers.”

Speaking about his decision to join the Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU), Cumberbatch said: “You’ve got to embrace it. You’ve got to just enjoy it. It’s a celebration.”

The film is being directed by Sam Raimi, and was directly set up in the finale of WandaVision, which aired in February 2021.

‘Do I have a character arc in this?’ asked Benedict Cumberbatch while filming ‘Doctor Strange 2’ (Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen will co-star in the film alongside Cumberbatch, who will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s thid Spider-Man outing will be released on 15 December, and will bring back many non-MCU Spider-Man characters, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on 6 May 2022.