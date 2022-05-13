Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter says Deadpool cameo was considered for the film

The screenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness says a Deadpool cameo was considered for the film but “it didn’t feel like the right place”.

In a new interview, Michael Waldron said that producers did talk about including Deadpool in the newly released Marvel film, but ultimately decided against it.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” he told the Comicbook. “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like... It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

Months before Benedict Cumberbatch’s film came out, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds told his fans that he was not in the film.

“I’m really not in the movie,” he told Variety. “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

But Marvel fans did not believe him because of Andrew Garfield, who repeatedly fibbed to the press about his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo.

Before Doctor Strange 2’s release, fans also claimed they had spotted the shadowy figure of Tom Cruise as Iron Man – a character played by Robert Downey Jr for over a decade – in the trailers.

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone magazine published on 9 May, Waldron responded to the speculation and said he agreed with MCU followers who thought the Top Gun actor should play an alternate Iron Man in the multiverse, but that it was never an option for the Doctor Strange sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in cinemas now.