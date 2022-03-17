Fans of Evil Dead II will be left “very happy” by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said.

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, this sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch descend into the multiverse and star opposite Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi, who worked on the horror franchise Evil Dead in the 1980s and 1990s.

In a new interview, Marvel CEO Feige said that the studio had encouraged Raimi to let his signature style show in the new film.

“We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie,” he told Empire. “We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool – you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’

“You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.”

Earlier this week, producer Richie Palmer addressed speculation that The Illuminati will make an appearance in the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

When the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in February, fans were shocked to see the introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

This lead them to theorise that The Illuminati – a secret group made up of Charles, Mr Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, Strange and Iron Man – were going to be introduced.

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumours ended up being true, some did not,” Palmer said. “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on 5 May.