Marvel fans are reacting to the post-credits scene featured at the end of Doctor Strange.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has finally been released. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen head up the film, which also features an array of surprise cameos.

One of these arrives in a brief scene featured midway through the credits, and it’s left fans cheering at the screen at a high-profile star’s arrival in the MCU.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Charlize Theron, the Oscar winning star of films including Monster and Mad Max: Fury Road, has joined the Doctor Strange franchise as a character named Clea.

In her brief apearance, she whisks Strange away to make him face punishment for causing an “incursion” between several Marvel universes. She uses an an energy blade to tear a rip into reality, showing the Dark Dimension.

Doctor Strange, who now has a third eye in his head (yes really), agrees to go along with Clea.

Charlize Theron has joined the MCU (Getty Images)

Clea is a sorceress supreme who is romantically linked with Doctor Strange in the comics, and eventually becomes his wife.

The words “Doctor Strange will return” tacked onto the end of the credits seem to confirm that Theron will be the lead in a third standalone outing for the character.

Interestingly, she is the niece of Dormammu, who featured in the first Doctor Strange, and was once the ruler of the mystical realm he was banished to. It seems the Dark Dimension will be a primary location featured in the third Doctor Strange film, which has now been confirmed by Marvel.

Clea’s introduction seems like a logical step forward after Strange faces up to his failed relationship with Christine (Rachel McAdams) in the new film.

Naturally, fans have been reacting to Theron’s arrival in the post-credits scene with excitement. “I WON AGAIN,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “The cameo we’re all waiting for.”

One particuarly excited fan added: “CHARLIZE THERON ONE OF MY FAVOURITE ACTRESSES IN THE MCU AS CLEA!”

Theron’s appearance in the screening this writer was in drew gasps and applause from audience members, who are clearly excited to see what she’ll bring to the MCU.

Clea as featured in the Marvel comics (Marvel)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas now. Read The Independent’s review here.