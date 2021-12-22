Marvel has officially released the trailer forDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film brings back Benedict Cumberbatch’s character for the first Marvel film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is in cinemas now.

It will also mark the return of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for the first time since Disney Plus series WandaVision.

The trailer appears to debunk a theory that was floating around following WandaVision’s post-credits sequence – that she will be a villain in Doctor Strange 2.

In fact, the trailer reveals that Doctor Strange requests the services of Wanda to explore the Multiverse.

When he is seen approaching her in the trailer, she looks remorseful about the events seen in WandaVision. She tells him: “I made mistakes and people were hurt.”

He tells her: “I’m not here to talk about Westview – I need your help. What do you know about the Multiverse?”

Many fans expected Wanda to become an adversary of Doctor Strange’s due to her usage of the Darkhold, a tome of dark magic spells that she acquires from ancient sorceress Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

After the “death” of Vision, she is shown to be scanning the Darkhold via astral projection as the Scarlet Witch. This is precisely how Strange learns of his sorcerer supreme power in his 2016 standalone film.

It is unknown what exactly she’s learning from the book, but it’s strongly suspected she’s using it to research the prophecy that predicted her ascension as the Scarlet Witch.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It could also mean that Wanda is looking for ways to explore other worlds in a hope to resurrect her children, whom she actually hears calling out for her at the very end of the scene.

Many felt that this moment could have been the start of a villainous arc for Wanda – however, the trailer appears to debunk this theory.

The end of the new clip introduces an evil variant version of Doctor Strange, who is told “the greatest threat in our universe is you”.

An evil version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) shows up in new trailer (Marvel Studios)

The Multiverse has previously been explored in TV series Loki, which was released earlier this year, as well as No Way Home.

The trailer can currently be seen on the big screen for those who sit through the credits of the new Spider-Man film.

Wednesday (22 December) also saw the release of the Hawkeye finale, which left many fans worried following a scene that revealed the owner of the mysterious Avengers HQ watch that’s been teased all season long.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in May 2022.