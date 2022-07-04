Sam Raimi has revealed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige attempted to remove a “corny” scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Evil Dead filmmaker peppered a number of visual references to his past ouvre in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe release.

One such reference came during the scene when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes face to face with Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

In the newly released commentary track for Multiverse of Madness, Raimi compared the camerawork in the scene to his 1995 Western The Quick and the Dead.

“I think Kevin [Feige] thought maybe it was a little corny, and he wanted to cut it out,” he revealed.

However, after Raimi pleaded with him to keep it in, he was told: “Okay, fine. Have your corny stuff.”

“It was very, very kind of him, generous,” he added.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Marvel Studios via AP)

It’s not the only instance of Marvel bosses looking to weigh in on the film.

According to Danny Elfman, the film’s composer, a drastic last-minute change was made to one of the film’s most lauded scenes at the behest of Feige.

In other Doctor Strange news, Marvel fans have been left divided over a throwaway line of dialogue in the film that makes reference to a long-standing theory about the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream now on Disney+.