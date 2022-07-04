Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi says Marvel boss Kevin Feige tried to remove ‘corny’ scene

Recent MCU blockbuster was peppered with references to Raimi’s previous work

Louis Chilton
Monday 04 July 2022 10:52
Comments
Marvel Studios releases new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi has revealed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige attempted to remove a “corny” scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Evil Dead filmmaker peppered a number of visual references to his past ouvre in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe release.

One such reference came during the scene when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes face to face with Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

In the newly released commentary track for Multiverse of Madness, Raimi compared the camerawork in the scene to his 1995 Western The Quick and the Dead.

“I think Kevin [Feige] thought maybe it was a little corny, and he wanted to cut it out,” he revealed.

Recommended

However, after Raimi pleaded with him to keep it in, he was told: “Okay, fine. Have your corny stuff.”

“It was very, very kind of him, generous,” he added.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

(Marvel Studios via AP)

It’s not the only instance of Marvel bosses looking to weigh in on the film.

According to Danny Elfman, the film’s composer, a drastic last-minute change was made to one of the film’s most lauded scenes at the behest of Feige.

In other Doctor Strange news, Marvel fans have been left divided over a throwaway line of dialogue in the film that makes reference to a long-standing theory about the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream now on Disney+.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in