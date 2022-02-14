Marvel fans have been left reeling by what appears to be an X-Men character in the newDoctor Strange 2 trailer.

Marvel dropped a brand new look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ahead of the Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday (13 February).

While fans are waiting patiently to see what surprises the sequel has in store, new footage seems to introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While they are not shown, the voice of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is seemingly heard in the trailer, telling Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer: “We should tell him the truth.”

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film will bring back Cumberbatch’s character for the first new Marvel film since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It will also mark the return of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for the first time since Disney Plus series WandaVision. Her character is closely linked to X-Men, with WandaVision including the X-Men’s version of her brother, Pietro, played by Evan Peters

While it’s currently unknown how Professor X could be brought into the MCU, it is strongly suspected it will be due to the Multiverse – a series of alternate worlds featuring Marvel characters, old and new.

“That sure sounded a lot like Patrick Stewart, no?” one fan asked, with another adding: “THAT’S PATRICK STEWART. THAT’S PROFESSOR X. I KNOW THAT VOICE ANYWHERE.”

Benedict Cumerbatch in the new ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer (Marvel Studios)

Another fan added: “Nah if i see Patrick Stewart in theatres. I’m gonna cry.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on 6 May.

