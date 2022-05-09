Doctor Strange: Row breaks out over film’s PG-13 rating
‘Some 13-year-olds might be in for a surprise,’ one fan wrote on Twitter, referencing scenes of graphic violence and horror in ‘Doctor Strange 2’
A debate has errupted over the PG-13 age rating for Marvel’s latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Some fans who watched the Doctor Strange sequel have questioned why it was rated appropriate for children over the age of 13, despite scenes featuring graphic violence and horror elements. Others praised Marvel and director Sam Raimi for “pushing the boundaries” of the PG-13 rating.
Viewers also shared gruesome scenes from other PG-13 rated movies to make the point that Doctor Strange 2 was no more inappopriate for younger audiences than “darker PG-13 adventure films” such as The Mummy, 2015’s Poltergeist (produced by Raimi), and Drag Me to Hell (directed by Raimi).
Some fans also pointed out that the PG-13 rating for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was appropriate, since it strongly cautions parents that “some material may be inappropriate for children under 13”. This is according to the Classification and Ratings Administration (CARA) – an independent division of the Motion Pictures Association that administers movie ratings.
One person, praising Raimi’s style of filmmaking, observed: “This ‘[Doctor] Strange should have been R!’ take is really silly. But I will say it shows how good someone like Raimi is at working within the lines of a PG-13.
It FEELS more gruesome than it actually is.”
Meanwhile, others were less inclined to believe that the “dark” and “brutal” film should carry a PG-13 rating.
“How was Multiverse of Madness PG-13???”, one audience member wondered, adding, “I’m a 33-year-old man and I was shocked. Kinda liked it though, Just some 13-year-olds might be in for a surprise.”
As the debate raged on, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Sunday that Marvel’s “hardest PG-13 rated film” probably received its rating because the horror and violence is perpetuated by superheroes and supervillians – not real–life persons – and parents of younger children will likely also interpret the scenes the same way.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in UK cinemas from 5 May.
You can read The Independent‘s film critic Clariss Loughrey’s two-star review of the film here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies