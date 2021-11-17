The first trailer has been released for Dog, a new movie starring Channing Tatum.

Dog sees the 21 Jump Street star play a former army ranger who undertakes a road trip with his ex-military service dog.

Desribed as a “buddy comedy”, the film is co-directed by Tatum, alongside Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin.

The trailer and poster for the film have been released online, with some viewers reacting mirthfully to the film’s imagery and simple title.

One Twitter user shared images of the posters to the recent (unrelated) films Pig and Lamb, alongside the caption: “The animalverse is expanding.”

“Why does this poster scream 2003-2004 movie to me,” wrote another person.

“Is this AI generated?” asked someone else, while another described the film’s tagline (“A filthy animal unfit for human company and a...”) as “wild”.

Reaction to the trailer was broadly positive, however, with many people expressing their intention to go and see the film.

“Words can not describe how I want to see Dog, directed by Channing Tatum, and with a tag line that is a lot lol,” one person joked.

“As an artsy film lover, I am embarrassed to say that after watching this trailer, I had a smile on my face. I will totally be seeing this Channing Tatum/Dog movie,” wrote another.

Dog is set to be released in cinemas in February 2022.