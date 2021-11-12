Dolphin Tale star Winter dies at Florida aquarium, aged 16

Winter, the dolphin that appeared in Dolphin Tale, has died, aged 16.

The female bottlenose dolphin died on Thursday (11 November) at an aquarium in Florida following an attempt to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium officials said that Winter was being prepared for a procedure, but died while in the care of animal experts.

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival,” said veterinarian Dr Shelly Marquardt in a statement.

According to Marquardt, the aquarium was closely working with marine mammal experts from around the US to save the dolphin, who was in critical condition.

The aquarium will remain closed until Saturday (13 November) so staff members have time to grieve.

Winter was given a prosthetic tale after she became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral when she was just two.

The 2011 film Dolphin Tale, which stared Harry Connick Jr, Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman, charted Winter’s recovery.

Winter returned in a sequel, alongside another rescued dolphin named Hope, in 2014.