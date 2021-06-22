Dominic Cooper says fifth luxury car in a year was stolen from outside his home

Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper has appealed for help on social media after his car was stolen.

The vehicle is the fifth car of Cooper’s to have been stolen within the last 12 months.

Writing on his Instagram page in a since-deleted post, the actor asked followers for information about the whereabouts of the car, a Jaguar XF.

“Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the vehicle. “This has just been pinched. Can’t be far. If you’re in North London please keep an eye out. Thank you ever so much.”

Earlier this year a previous car of his, a rare Ferrari Dino 208 GT4, was also stolen from outside Cooper’s home. In July last year, he was victim to thieves who took his 1950s Austin Healy, and a Jaguar F-Type coupe p 300.

Followers reached out to the actor to express their sympathy, with one person writing: “Not another one.”

“Dude, not again,” wrote someone else.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police received a report of theft of a Jaguar car from an address in Primrose Hill at 9.19pm on Sunday, 20 June.

“The vehicle was found in Hackney shortly after 7am on Monday, 21 June.”

As well as Mamma Mia, Cooper is also known for his appearances as a young Howard Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role which he is set to reprise later this year in the Disney+ series What If...?