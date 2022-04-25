Dominic West details ‘incredibly emotional’ conversation with Maggie Smith

Dominic West has reflected on an “incredibly emotional” conversation he had with Dame Maggie Smith on the set of the new Downton Abbey film.

The Wire actor, 52, joins the cast of the hit period drama for the second movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, portraying a silent film star appearing in a movie being shot at the stately home.

He said he was thrilled to share the screen with 87-year-old double Oscar winner Smith, who is best known for roles in the Harry Potter films, Sister Act, A Room With a View, Gosford Park and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and who plays the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in the long running series.

However, he became dismayed when she told him the film would be her last.

West told a press conference: “I sat next to her around that famous table for two or three days and got to just chat to her and listen to her hilarious jokes and sly remarks.

“She said at one point that she’s going to throw in the towel now. She said: ‘That’s it. I’m not going to do any more.’ And I said: ‘What? Acting?’ and she said: ‘Yeah, no more acting.’

“I said: ‘Theatre as well?’ and she said: ‘No, I’m not doing theatre either, and this will be my last job.’ And that was incredibly emotional.”

West revealed that he was present during Smith’s final scene she filmed in the show and said that he thought he was “witnessing history”.

“It was incredibly emotional,” he continued. “And I was talking to her afterwards in the make-up trailer, and it was very moving that this great, great actress wasn’t going to act any more.

“And then I went back the following week, and I said: ‘It’s so sad Maggie.’ And she said: ‘Nonsense!’ She’s booked another film. She starts next week.”

Maggie Smith in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (Warner Bros)

The new Downton Abbey film sees stars including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Joanne Froggatt reprise their roles, while Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy also join the cast.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released in UK cinemas on 29 April.

Additional reporting by Press Association