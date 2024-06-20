Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Sutherland’s death at the age of 88 has been met with an outpouring of tributes and poignant memories from actors, musicians, authors and other high-profile figures.

The prolific Canadian actor, who appeared in a diverse range of films and TV shows, including The Hunger Games, MASH and Don’t Look Now, died on Thursday (June 20) in Miami, Florida.

Sutherland’s son, actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland, announced his passing on X/Twitter, writing: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Several celebrities, including Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler and Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall, have since reacted to Sutherland’s death, sharing their heartfelt condolences.

Zegler reposted the news of his death on her Instagram Story, next to three broken-heart emojis.

“Such sad news! Was always a favorite. Was always wonderful. Broke my heart in Ordinary People RIP x,” Cattrall commented on Variety’s post about the Pride and Prejudice actor.

Donald Sutherland’s ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ co-star Rachel Zegler reshared news of his death ( Rachel Zegler on Instagram )

Bafta-winning director Duncan Jones, son of the late David Bowie, thanked Kiefer for “sharing him with us,” adding: “We all benefitted from the talent and love he put into his work.”

‘What a sad loss,’ Piers Morgan said of Donald Sutherland’s death ( Piers Morgan on X )

“One of my all-time favourite actors who played so many great roles,” Piers Morgan tweeted alongside a photo of Sutherland. “What a sad loss.”

‘We all benefitted from the talent and love he put into his work,’ Duncan Jones said of Donald Sutherland ( Duncan Johnson on X )

“Sorry for your loss,” best-selling author Karl Kaufman replied to Kiefer. “Such and [sic] incredible filmography, including Klute, Hunger Games, Don’t Look Now, Animal House, and especially M*A*S*H.”

“love you buddy. so so sorry. here for ya,” Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum said.

The Lennon Report actor Gloria Mann wrote: “So very sorry for the loss of your brilliant father. He was one of my favorite actors from an early age. I watched everything he was in. He made everything better. Sending you & your family my deepest condolences. May he Rest In Peace.”

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev echoed the same sentiment: “So sorry for your loss.”

“First actor I worked with when I was 10 years old,” Austrian actor Nadiv Molcho (Trigger Warning) commented on The Hollywood Reporter’s Instagram post. “A true artist.”

“Oh nooo!” two-time Emmy-nominated music director Michael Bearden said, alongside a prayer hand and dove emoji.

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer; daughter Rachel; and four grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.