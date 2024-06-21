Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Sutherland’s death at the age of 88 has been met with an outpouring of tributes and poignant memories from actors, musicians, authors and other high-profile figures.

The prolific Canadian actor, who appeared in a diverse range of films and TV shows, including The Hunger Games, MASH and Don’t Look Now, died on Thursday (June 20) in Miami, Florida.

Sutherland’s son, actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland, announced his passing on X/Twitter, writing: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Several celebrities, including Basic Instinct star Michael Douglas and singer Nancy Sinatra, have since reacted to Sutherland’s death, sharing their heartfelt condolences.

Alongside a photo of him and Sutherland in the 1994 mystery thriller Disclosure, Douglas wrote on Instagram: “What a lovely, talented, and curious man. RIP Donald Sutherland.”

‘What a lovely, talented, and curious man,’ Michael Douglas wrote on Instagram. ‘RIP Donald Sutherland' ( Michael Douglas on Instagram )

Singer Nancy Sinatra tweeted the Rolling Stone article about his death, commenting: “This hurts. godspeed, Donald Sutherland,” next to a broken heart emoji.

Oscar-winner Jane Fonda, who starred in the 1971 thriller Klute opposite Donald Sutherland, shared a black-and-white photograph of a younger Sutherland from the film on her Instagram, and wrote: “I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died. He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together. In this photo we are on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula.

“Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Helen Mirren, who starred opposite Sutherland in The Leisure Seeker (2017), paid tribute to her late co-star in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into the legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau learned of Sutherland’s death while hosting a news conference in Westville, Canada.

“I didn’t know, thank you for telling me,” he told the journalist.

“I had the opportunity when I was much younger to meet Donald Sutherland and even as a young man who hadn’t had a full exposure to the depth of brilliance of Donald Sutherland, I was deeply, deeply starstruck,” Trudeau said.

“He was a man with a strong presence, a brilliance in his craft, and truly a great Canadian artist and he will be deeply missed.

“My thoughts go out to Kiefer and the entire Sutherland family, as well as all Canadians who are no doubt saddened to learn as I am right now.”

Tom Blyth, who portrayed a younger Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games prequel Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes, thanked the actor for “birthing one of the great movie characters of all time.”

British director Edgar Wright praised Sutherland’s filmography, describing him as “a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence.”

Roland Emmerich, who worked with Sutherland on Moonfall, wrote on X: “I had the honor and great privilege to work with the incredibly gifted and legendary Donald Sutherland on MOONFALL. A true screen icon of modern cinema has left us. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

‘We all benefited from the talent and love he put into his work,’ Duncan Jones said of Donald Sutherland ( Duncan Johnson on X )

“Such sad news! Was always a favorite. Was always wonderful. Broke my heart in Ordinary People RIP x,” Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall commented on Variety’s post about the Pride and Prejudice actor.

Bafta-winning director Duncan Jones, son of the late David Bowie, thanked Kiefer for “sharing him with us,” adding: “We all benefited from the talent and love he put into his work.”

“One of my all-time favourite actors who played so many great roles,” Piers Morgan tweeted alongside a photo of Sutherland. “What a sad loss.”

“Sorry for your loss,” best-selling author Karl Kaufman replied to Kiefer. “Such and [sic] incredible filmography, including Klute, Hunger Games, Don’t Look Now, Animal House, and especially M*A*S*H.”

“Stacey [Weitzman] and I send you our deepest sympathies, Barry and Happy Days actor Henry Winkler responded: “Your dad was indeed singular.”

‘What a sad loss,’ Piers Morgan said of Donald Sutherland’s death ( Piers Morgan on X )

“Love you buddy. so so sorry. here for ya,” Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum said.

“First actor I worked with when I was 10 years old,” Austrian actor Nadiv Molcho (Trigger Warning) commented on The Hollywood Reporter’s Instagram post. “A true artist.”

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer; daughter Rachel; and four grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.