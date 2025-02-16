David Tennant mocks ‘villain’ Donald Trump at Bafta awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baftas host David Tennant referred to Donald Trump as a villain and likened the US president to “Beetlejuice” during his opening monologue at the London ceremony.

The Doctor Who actor returned to host the event again this year and opened up the evening with a rendition of “I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, featuring vocal cameos from James McAvoy, Anna Kendrick and Colman Domingo.

Tennant, 53, then went swiftly into his speech, where he took several swipes at Trump, the subject of the controversial biopic The Apprentice, which was nominated for three awards on the night.

The actor joked by comparing the president’s hair to the architecture seen in The Brutalist.

He said that The Brutalist is “a film about incredible architecture. In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in ‘The Apprentice.'”

Tennant continued “Donald Trump, he says he hasn’t seen ‘The Apprentice,’ because it’s a 15. It’s not on Nickelodeon. Donald Trump. I’m worried. I’ve said his name three times. It’s like Beetlejuice – I have summoned him. And talking of villains…”

Tennant then transitioned to talk about two horror films that were nominated Heretic and Nosferatu.

David Tennant ( EPA )

Elsewhere in his speech, Tennant made fun of the length of some of the films, asking: "If you do win, please keep your speeches the opposite to your films, nice and short."

He also said: “In Conclave Stanley Tucci plays Cardinal Bellini, which makes a lot of sense, because if anyone knows how to whip up an excellent Bellini.”

"You look like you've all had a couple of shots of The Substance," he also joked. The Substance is a body horror film where Demi Moore’s fading Hollywood icon takes a black market drug to enhance her appearance and revamp her career.

The Independent listed the winners live as they were revealed, which was hours before the televised broadcast began on BBC One at 7pm. See the full list of winners here.